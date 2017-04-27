IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-109
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Mildred Brice,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Sheila Miller, Administrator on the 20th day of April, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of
DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: April 27, 2017; May 4, 2017 and May 11, 2017.
Mountain Valley News