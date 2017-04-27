IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-109

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Mildred Brice,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Sheila Miller, Administrator on the 20th day of April, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of

DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: April 27, 2017; May 4, 2017 and May 11, 2017.

Mountain Valley News