IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-80

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Arnice R. Smith,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary on the estate of Arnice R. Smith, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 17th day of April, 2017 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of Arnice R. Smith are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Johnnie Smith McDaniel

Publish: April 27, 2017; May 4, 2017 and May 11, 2017.

Mountain Valley News