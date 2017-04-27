IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-107

IN RE: The Estate of

Viva Gertha Ellis,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sandra Ellis Lafferty, as Executrix of the Estate of Viva Gertha Ellis, deceased, on the 19th day of April, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sandra Ellis Lafferty,

Executrix of the Estate of Viva Gertha Ellis, deceased

Publish: April 27, May 4 and May 11, 2017.

Mountain Valley News