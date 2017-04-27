IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-110
IN RE: The Estate of
Joseph Barnard Gilbert,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate, on the 20th day of April, 2017, to Marcus Combs, as Executor of the Estate of Joseph Barnard Gilbert, deceased, on February 22, 2017.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Marcus Combs
Executor of the Estate of Joseph Barnard Gilbert,
deceased
John Ufford
Attorney for Executor
P.O. Box 396
Crossville, AL 35962
256-528-2107
Publish: April 27, May 4 and May 11, 2017.
Mountain Valley News