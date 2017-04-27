IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-110

IN RE: The Estate of

Joseph Barnard Gilbert,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate, on the 20th day of April, 2017, to Marcus Combs, as Executor of the Estate of Joseph Barnard Gilbert, deceased, on February 22, 2017.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Marcus Combs

Executor of the Estate of Joseph Barnard Gilbert,

deceased

John Ufford

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 396

Crossville, AL 35962

256-528-2107

Publish: April 27, May 4 and May 11, 2017.

Mountain Valley News