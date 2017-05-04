IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2017-111
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Aaron Granville Goss,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
A petition for summary distribution under Ala. Code Section 43-2-692 (1975) having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of April, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
This the 25th day of April, 2017.
Rindy G. Flannigan,
Petitioner
Publish: May 4, May 11 and May 18, 2017.