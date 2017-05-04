IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2011-36

IN RE: The Estate of

Virginia Smith

Order Setting Hearng

On Final Settlement

Of Estate

Whereas, Renee Thompson, Personal Representative of the estate of the above named decedent, has filed her petition for final settlement of the estate, and the Court having considered same, it is Ordered a follows:

1. That a hearing on the Final Settlement of the estate is hereby scheduled for the 23rd day of May, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

2. That notice of said hearing shall be served upon those heirs and distributees as named in the Petition for Final Settlement not previously filing a waiver on the final settlement of the estate.

3. That notice of the hearing on final settlement shall be published for three successive weeks in the Mountain Valley News.

Done this the 25th day of April, 2017.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge

Publish: May 4, 11 and 18, 2017.