IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-287

IN RE: The Estate of

Arthur Ray Hubbard,

deceased

Notice To Fie Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Anna K. Boyd, Personal Representative on the 27th day of December, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Anna K. Boyd,

Personal Representative

Publish: January 5, 12 and 19, 2016.