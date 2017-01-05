IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2016-287
IN RE: The Estate of
Arthur Ray Hubbard,
deceased
Notice To Fie Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Anna K. Boyd, Personal Representative on the 27th day of December, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Anna K. Boyd,
Personal Representative
Publish: January 5, 12 and 19, 2016.