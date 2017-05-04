IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-113
IN RE: The Estate of
Sarah Frances Hunt,
deceased
Notice Of Petition For Summary Distribution
Of Estate
A Petition for Summary Distribution having been submitted on the 25th day of April, 2017 by Petitioner, Charles Hunt to the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama concerning the Estate of Sarah Frances Hunt, deceased, Case No: 2017-113.
Notice Is Hereby Given pursuant Sec. 43-2-692(b)(8), Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended that all persons contesting or otherwise having objection to said Petition shall file response thereto with the Office of the Judge of Probate within thirty (30)days of the date of this publication.
/s/Charles Hunt,
Petitioner
Shannon Mitchell
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 753
Boaz, AL 35957
Publish: May 4, 2017.