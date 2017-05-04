IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-113

IN RE: The Estate of

Sarah Frances Hunt,

deceased

Notice Of Petition For Summary Distribution

Of Estate

A Petition for Summary Distribution having been submitted on the 25th day of April, 2017 by Petitioner, Charles Hunt to the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of DeKalb County, Alabama concerning the Estate of Sarah Frances Hunt, deceased, Case No: 2017-113.

Notice Is Hereby Given pursuant Sec. 43-2-692(b)(8), Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended that all persons contesting or otherwise having objection to said Petition shall file response thereto with the Office of the Judge of Probate within thirty (30)days of the date of this publication.

/s/Charles Hunt,

Petitioner

Shannon Mitchell

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 753

Boaz, AL 35957

Publish: May 4, 2017.