IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-242

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Willis Walker Driskill,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary in the estate of Willis Walker Driskill, deceased, having been granted to Mona Allen, Executrix, on the 22nd day of September, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 22nd day of September, 2017.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of

DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: September 28, October 5 and October 12, 2017.