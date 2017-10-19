IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2017-235
IN RE: Estate of
Becky C. Collins,
deceased
Personal Representative’s
Notice To File Claim
Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Becky C. Collins, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 10th day of October, 2017 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
/s/ Barton Heath Collins
Publish: October 19,
October 26 and
November 2, 2017.