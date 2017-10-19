IN THE PROBATE COURT , STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2017-235

IN RE: Estate of

Becky C. Collins,

deceased

Personal Representative’s

Notice To File Claim

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Becky C. Collins, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 10th day of October, 2017 by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

/s/ Barton Heath Collins

Publish: October 19,

October 26 and

November 2, 2017.