IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

CASE NO: 2017-261

IN RE: The Estate of

James David Buckley,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 11th day of Ocotber, 2017.

Sang J. Buckley,

Personal Representative

Publish: October 19,

October 26, and

November 2, 2017.

Mountain Valley News