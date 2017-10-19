IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY
CASE NO: 2017-261
IN RE: The Estate of
James David Buckley,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
This the 11th day of Ocotber, 2017.
Sang J. Buckley,
Personal Representative
Publish: October 19,
October 26, and
November 2, 2017.
Mountain Valley News