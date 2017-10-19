IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-256

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Sherrion Novelle Burns,

deceased

Administrator’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Sherrion Novelle Burns, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 10th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims agaisnt said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Harlon Burns

Publish: Ocotber 19,

October 26 and

November 2, 2017.