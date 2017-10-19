IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-256
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Sherrion Novelle Burns,
deceased
Administrator’s Notice
To File Claims
Letters of Administration on the Estate of Sherrion Novelle Burns, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 10th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims agaisnt said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Harlon Burns
Publish: Ocotber 19,
October 26 and
November 2, 2017.