IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-305

IN RE: The Estate of

James Edward Harris,

deceased

Notice Of Hearing

On Petition To Probate Will

and Grant Of

Letters Testamentary

A Petition to Probate Will and for Letters Testamentary has been filed by James L. Harris requesting an instrument dated February 14, 2013 and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of James Edward Harris, be admitted to probate and for James L. Harris to be appointed Executor of said Estate.

Notice Is Hereby Given to Barbara Ann Harris, and if deceased, to the heirs at law of Barbara Ann Harris and to Alexandria Elizabeth Harris, and if deceased, to the heirs at law of Alexandria Elizabeth Harris of the above filing and that a hearing has been set in the Probate Court of DeKalb County at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama for February 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and you may appear and contest said petition.

Done this 28th day of December, 2016.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge

Publish: January 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2017.