IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-263
IN RE: The Estate of
Gary Bomian,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Sherria Bomian White, as Administratrix of the Estate of Gary Bomian, deceased, on the 11th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Sherria Bomian White,
Administratrix
of the Estate of
Gary Bomain,
deceased
Publish: October 19,
October 26 and
November 2, 2017.