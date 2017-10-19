IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-263

IN RE: The Estate of

Gary Bomian,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Sherria Bomian White, as Administratrix of the Estate of Gary Bomian, deceased, on the 11th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sherria Bomian White,

Administratrix

of the Estate of

Gary Bomain,

deceased

Publish: October 19,

October 26 and

November 2, 2017.