IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-258

IN RE: The Estate of

Artis Thrasher,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Shelley Brooks, Personal Representative on the 10th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Shelley Brooks

Personal Representative

Publish: October 19, October 26 and

November 2, 2017.