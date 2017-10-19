IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-258
IN RE: The Estate of
Artis Thrasher,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Shelley Brooks, Personal Representative on the 10th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Shelley Brooks
Personal Representative
Publish: October 19, October 26 and
November 2, 2017.