IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-187

IN RE: The Estate of

Johnnie Wayne Crocker,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to Angie Crocker Nixon, of the Estate of Johnnie Wayne Crocker, deceased, on the 17th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this 17th day of October, 2017.

Angie Crocker Nixon,

Executor

of the Estate of

Johnnie Wayne Crocker, deceased

Publish: October 26,

November 2 and

November 9, 2017

Mountain Valley News