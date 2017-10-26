IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-187
IN RE: The Estate of
Johnnie Wayne Crocker,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to Angie Crocker Nixon, of the Estate of Johnnie Wayne Crocker, deceased, on the 17th day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Done this 17th day of October, 2017.
Angie Crocker Nixon,
Executor
of the Estate of
Johnnie Wayne Crocker, deceased
Publish: October 26,
November 2 and
November 9, 2017
Mountain Valley News