IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-273

In The Matter of
The Estate of
Frederick Alan Warren,
deceased

Notice Of Appointment
To Be Published

Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Frederick Alan Warren, deceased, have been granted to Patrick H. Tate, ESQ., on the 27th day of October, 2017, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Attorney for the Estate:
Patrick L. Tate
310 Alabama Ave. SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: November 2,
November 9 and
November 16, 2017.

