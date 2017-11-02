IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-273
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Frederick Alan Warren,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment
To Be Published
Notice Is Hereby Given that Letters of Administration on the Estate of Frederick Alan Warren, deceased, have been granted to Patrick H. Tate, ESQ., on the 27th day of October, 2017, by the Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, and that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Attorney for the Estate:
Patrick L. Tate
310 Alabama Ave. SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: November 2,
November 9 and
November 16, 2017.
Mountain Valley News