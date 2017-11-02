IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-267
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Jimmy Hugh Machen,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the estate of Jimmy Hugh Machen, deceased, having been granted to Lucinda Machen Marrs, Executrix, on the 23rd day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of
DeKalb County, Alabama
Publish: November 2,
November 9 and
November 16, 2017.