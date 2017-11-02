IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-267

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Jimmy Hugh Machen,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the estate of Jimmy Hugh Machen, deceased, having been granted to Lucinda Machen Marrs, Executrix, on the 23rd day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of

DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: November 2,

November 9 and

November 16, 2017.