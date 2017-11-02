Probate

By
Mountain Valley News
-
0
20

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-267

IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Jimmy Hugh Machen,
deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the estate of Jimmy Hugh Machen, deceased, having been granted to Lucinda Machen Marrs, Executrix, on the 23rd day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of
DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: November 2,
November 9 and
November 16, 2017.

wide3

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.