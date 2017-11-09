IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-251
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Barbara H. Totherow,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the WILL of Barbara H. Totherow, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of October, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Robert L. Totherow,
Personal Representative
Publish: November 9, November 16 and
November 23, 2017.
Mountain Valley News