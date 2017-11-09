IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-285

IN RE: The Estate of

Bertie Adams,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Debra Bruce, as Executrix of the Estate of Bertie Adams, deceased, on the 3rd day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Debra Bruce,

Executrix of the Estate of

Bertie Adams, deceased

Publish: November 9, November 16 and

November 23, 2017.

Mountain Valley News