IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-285
IN RE: The Estate of
Bertie Adams,
deceased
Order
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Debra Bruce, as Executrix of the Estate of Bertie Adams, deceased, on the 3rd day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Debra Bruce,
Executrix of the Estate of
Bertie Adams, deceased
Publish: November 9, November 16 and
November 23, 2017.
Mountain Valley News