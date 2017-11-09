IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-280
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Wilma F. Stiltner,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the estate of Wilma F. Stiltner, deceased, having been granted to Clifford Stacy Stiltner, Personal Representative, on the 2nd day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Clifford Stacy Stiltner,
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: November 9, November 16 and
November 23, 2017.
Mountain Valley News