IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-247
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Doris Rose Phillips,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
In The Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, In the Matter of the Estate of Doris Rose Phillips, deceased. Notice to File Claims. Letters of Administration on the Estate of Doris Rose Phillips, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of November, 2017, by Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
/s/ Rose Phillips Hall,
Executor
of the Estate of
Doris Rose Phillips,
deceased
Publish: November 16, 23 and 30, 2017.
Mountain Valley News