IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-247

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Doris Rose Phillips,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

In The Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, In the Matter of the Estate of Doris Rose Phillips, deceased. Notice to File Claims. Letters of Administration on the Estate of Doris Rose Phillips, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of November, 2017, by Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

/s/ Rose Phillips Hall,

Executor

of the Estate of

Doris Rose Phillips,

deceased

Publish: November 16, 23 and 30, 2017.

Mountain Valley News