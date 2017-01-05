IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-306

IN RE: the Estate of

James Franklin Dunn,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to J. David Dodd, as Administrator of the Estate of James Franklin Dunn, deceased, on the 29th day of December, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

J. David Dodd,

Administrator of the Estate of James Franklin Dunn,

deceased

Publish: January 5, 12 and 19, 2017.