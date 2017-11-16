IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-243

IN RE: The Estate of

Rodney Cleveland Baker,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Sandra Baker, Personal Representative on the 13th day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sandra Baker,

Personal Representative

Publish: November 16, 23 and 30, 2017.