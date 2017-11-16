IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-243
IN RE: The Estate of
Rodney Cleveland Baker,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Sandra Baker, Personal Representative on the 13th day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Sandra Baker,
Personal Representative
Publish: November 16, 23 and 30, 2017.