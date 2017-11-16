IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-248

IN RE: The Estate of

Duette R. McKinney,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to James McKinney, Personal Representative, on the 8th day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

James McKinney,

Personal Representative

Publish: November 16, 2017; November 23, 2017 and November 30, 2017.