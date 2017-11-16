IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-289
IN RE: The Estate of
Marilyn Burnette Knight,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Ross Knight, as Executor of the Estate of Marilyn Burnette Knight, deceased, on the 8th day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ross Knight,
Executor of the Estate of
Marilyn Burnette Knight, deceased
Publish: November 16, 23, and 30, 2017.