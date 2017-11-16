IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-289

IN RE: The Estate of

Marilyn Burnette Knight,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Ross Knight, as Executor of the Estate of Marilyn Burnette Knight, deceased, on the 8th day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ross Knight,

Executor of the Estate of

Marilyn Burnette Knight, deceased

Publish: November 16, 23, and 30, 2017.