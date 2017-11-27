IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-287

IN RE: The Estate of

Illa Jay Davis,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Dawn Davis of the Estate of Illa Jay Davis, deceased, on the 13th day of November, 2017, by Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this 13th day of November, 2017.

Dawn Davis,

Presonal Representative

Publish: November 23, November 30 and

December 7, 2017.

Mountain Valley News