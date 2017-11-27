IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-94

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Toni Lee Williams,

deceased

Notice of Final Settlement

Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of November, Rebecca Marie Shoaf, as the Administratrix of the estate of Toni Lee Williams, deceased, filed a petition for final settlement of said estate.

It is ordered that the 9th day of January, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. is appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition and at such time all persons interested may appear and contest the same, if they desire to do so.

Done this the 17th day of November, 2017.

Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: November 23, November 30 and December 7, 2017.