IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-277

IN RE: The Estate of

Jimmie Daril Stephens,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Phyllis Watkins, as Executrix of the Estate of Jimmie Daril Stephens, deceased, on the 15th day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Phyllis Watkins,

Executrix of the Estate of Jimmie Daril Stephens,

deceased

Publish: November 23, November 30 and

December 7, 2017.