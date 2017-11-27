IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-292

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Iris Franks,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary as Co-Personal Representatives of the WILL of Iris Franks, deceased, having been graned to Sarah Stutts and Iris McGregor, on the 15th day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sarah Stutts and

Iris McGregor,

Co-Personal Representatives

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: November 23, November 30 and

December 7, 2017.