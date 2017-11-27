IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2017-286
In The Matter of
The Estate of
John Currie, a/k/a John W. Currie, a/ka John William Currie, deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration on the above estate having been granted to the undersigned, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all parties having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time required by law or the same will be forever barred.
Pearl Currie, a/k/a Rosa W. Currie, Administrator
Publish: November 23, 30 and December 7, 2017.