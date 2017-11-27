Probate

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2017-286

In The Matter of
The Estate of
John Currie, a/k/a John W. Currie, a/ka John William Currie, deceased

Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration on the above estate having been granted to the undersigned, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all parties having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time required by law or the same will be forever barred.

Pearl Currie, a/k/a Rosa W. Currie, Administrator

Publish: November 23, 30 and December 7, 2017.

