NOTICE TO ALL HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF

NATHANAEL BARNEY DUNCAN

Please take notice that David Killian, the administrator of the Estate of Nathanael Barney Duncan, has filed a motion to sell the following described real property for the payment of debts of the estate: A certain tract of land situated in the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 8 East, which said tract of land is more particularly described as follows: Begin at the NE corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of said Section, Township and Range, and thence run South along and with the East boundary line of said forty to the SE corner of said forty; thence run West along and with the South boundary line of said forty for a distance of 420 feet to a point; thence run North parallel with the East boundary line of said forty to a point in the Southeasterly boundary line of the right-of-way of a county paved road; thence run a Northeasterly direction along and with the Southeasterly boundary line of the right-of-way of said county paved road to the point where the Southeasterly boundary line of the right of way of said county paved road intersects the East forty line; and, thence run South along and with the East forty line to the point of beginning of the tract of land hereby conveyed. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of January, 2018 at 10:30 o’clock a.m. in the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama on the said motion.

Publish: November 30, December 7 and

December 14, 2017.