IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-301
The Estate of
LaTia Harris,
an Incapacitated Person
Notice Of Guardianship Proceeding
Notice To: Sanquanetta Smith, Steve Harris, all other next of kin and other interested parties.
Please take notice that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Melvin W. Dawson, Petitioner, and that the 9th day of January, 2018 at 10:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in Suite 100 of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest Melvin W. Dawson being appointed Guardian of LaTia Harris, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, a copy of your response with counsel for Petitioner, and appear at the above hearing.
Done this 29th day of November, 2017.
/s/Wm. Eric Colley (COL081)
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 681045
Fort Payne, AL 35968
Tel:(256)845-8101
Fax:(256)845-8103
Publish: December 7, 14 and 21, 2017.