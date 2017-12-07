IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-301

The Estate of

LaTia Harris,

an Incapacitated Person

Notice Of Guardianship Proceeding

Notice To: Sanquanetta Smith, Steve Harris, all other next of kin and other interested parties.

Please take notice that a Petition for Appointment of Guardian in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Melvin W. Dawson, Petitioner, and that the 9th day of January, 2018 at 10:30 o’clock a.m. has been set for hearing on the same in Suite 100 of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Fort Payne, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest Melvin W. Dawson being appointed Guardian of LaTia Harris, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama, a copy of your response with counsel for Petitioner, and appear at the above hearing.

Done this 29th day of November, 2017.

/s/Wm. Eric Colley (COL081)

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 681045

Fort Payne, AL 35968

Tel:(256)845-8101

Fax:(256)845-8103

Publish: December 7, 14 and 21, 2017.