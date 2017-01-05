IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2016-307

IN RE: The Estate of

Loyd Ray Sutphin, Jr.,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration having been granted to Crimson Jade Sutphin, as Administratrix of the Estate of Loyd Ray Sutphin, Jr., on the 30th day of December, 2016, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of Probate.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Crimson Jade Sutphin,

Administratrix of the Estate of Loyd Ray Sutphin, Jr.,

deceased

Publish: January 5, 12, and 19, 2017.