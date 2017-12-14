IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-257

In The Matter of

The Estate of

James Reubin Doss,

deceased

Notice Of Summary Distribution

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of James Reubin Doss, deceased, pursuant to Ala. Code §43-2-690 (1975, as amended) has been filed by the decedent’s distributee, Sandra

Pushmano, on the 3rd day of October, 2017, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Attorney of Record:

Patrick H. Tate, Esq.,

310 Alabama Ave., S.W.

Fort Payne, Alabama 35967

It is therefore ordered that notice of the filing of said petition be given by publication for (1) one week in the Mountain Valley News, a newspaper published in this County, notifying all parties in interest to appear and contest said petition if they think proper so to do.

Given under my hand this 7th day of December, 2017.

/s/ Ronnie Osborn

Honorable Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: December 14, 2017.