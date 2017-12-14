IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-298
IN RE: The Estate of
Roberta T. Griggs,
deceased
Order
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Charles A. Griggs, as Executor of the Estate of Roberta T. Griggs, deceased, on the 7th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Charles A. Griggs,
Executor of the Estate of
Roberta T. Griggs,
deceased
Publish: December 14, December 21 and
December 28, 2017.