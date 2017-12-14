IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-298

IN RE: The Estate of

Roberta T. Griggs,

deceased

Order

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Charles A. Griggs, as Executor of the Estate of Roberta T. Griggs, deceased, on the 7th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Charles A. Griggs,

Executor of the Estate of

Roberta T. Griggs,

deceased

Publish: December 14, December 21 and

December 28, 2017.