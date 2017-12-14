IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-79
In The Matter of
The Estate of
William Lamar Waites, II,
deceased
Notice To Creditors
Take Notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to Elizabeth Waites, as Administratrix of the Estate of William L. Waites, II, on the 7th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court for DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to come forward and present same within the time allowed by law or otherwise
be barred.
Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge for
DeKalb County, Alabama
Publish: December 14, 21 and 28, 2017