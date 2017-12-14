IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-79

In The Matter of

The Estate of

William Lamar Waites, II,

deceased

Notice To Creditors

Take Notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to Elizabeth Waites, as Administratrix of the Estate of William L. Waites, II, on the 7th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie E. Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court for DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to come forward and present same within the time allowed by law or otherwise

be barred.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge for

DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: December 14, 21 and 28, 2017