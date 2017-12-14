IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-303
In The Matter of
The Estate of
Tony Ray Tucker,
deceased
Notice Of Appointment
To Be Published By
Personal Representative
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Betty Titshaw, Personal Representative on the 7th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Betty Titshaw
Personal Representative
Publish: December 14, 21 and 28, 2017.