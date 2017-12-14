IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-303

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Tony Ray Tucker,

deceased

Notice Of Appointment

To Be Published By

Personal Representative

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Betty Titshaw, Personal Representative on the 7th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Betty Titshaw

Personal Representative

Publish: December 14, 21 and 28, 2017.