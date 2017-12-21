IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-309
IN RE: The Estate of
Francis Marie Howard,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to David Wayne Brown, Personal Representative on the 15th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
David Wayne Brown
Personal Representative
Publish: December 21, December 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018.
Mountain Valley News