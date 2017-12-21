IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 5-57

In The Matter of

The Estate of

James Alfred Lolley,

deceased

Notice

This day came Patrick H. Tate, as Administrator of the Estate of James Alfred Lolley, and filed his petition, accounts, vouchers, evidence and statements for a periodic settlement of his administration of the decedent’s estate.

It is ordered that the 9th day of January, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., is fixed by the court as the day and time for the hearing on the petition.

It is further order that notice of the time set to make such settlement be given by publication continue once a week for three successive weeks in the Mountain Valley News, a newspaper of general circulation in DeKalb County, Alabama. For all persons in interest to appear and contest same if they think proper.

Done this the 13th day of December, 2017.

Ronnie Osborn

Judge of Probate

Publish: December 21 & 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018.