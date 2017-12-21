IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-310
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Alton Vaughn, deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Alton Vaughn, deceased, having been granted to Mark Patton, Executor on the 15th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Ronnie Osborn,
Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama
Publish: December 21, December 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018
Mountain Valley News