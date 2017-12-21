IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-310

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Alton Vaughn, deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Alton Vaughn, deceased, having been granted to Mark Patton, Executor on the 15th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ronnie Osborn,

Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama

Publish: December 21, December 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018

Mountain Valley News