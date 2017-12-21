IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-290

IN RE: The Estate of

Mildred Lee Hall,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Katherine Julia Gregg, Personal Representative on the 22nd day of November, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Katherine Julia Gregg,

Personal Representative

Publish: December 21, December 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018.