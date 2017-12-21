IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-311

IN RE: The Estate of

Michael L. Fennig,

deceased

Notice

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Randall Fennig, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Michael L. Fennig, deceased, on the 12th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Randall Fennig

1010 Marshall Street

Decatur, IN 46733

Publish: December 21, December 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018.

Mountain Valley News