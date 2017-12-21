IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2017-311
IN RE: The Estate of
Michael L. Fennig,
deceased
Notice
Take Notice that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Randall Fennig, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Michael L. Fennig, deceased, on the 12th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Randall Fennig
1010 Marshall Street
Decatur, IN 46733
Publish: December 21, December 28, 2017 and January 4, 2018.
Mountain Valley News