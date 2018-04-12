Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Classifieds

    Probates

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on Probates

    IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

    CASE NO: 2018-101

    In The Matter of
    The Estate of
    James Thomas Jones,
    deceased

    Notice To File Claims

    Letters of Testamentary on the estate of James Thomas Jones, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 5 day of April, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
    Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of James Thomas Jones are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

    Glenda Dallyne Jones

    Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like