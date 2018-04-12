Mountain Valley News

Probates
IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB
CASE NO: 2018-101
In The Matter of
The Estate of
James Thomas Jones,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Testamentary on the estate of James Thomas Jones, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 5 day of April, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of James Thomas Jones are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Glenda Dallyne Jones
Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.