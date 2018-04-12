Mountain Valley News

IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2018-101

In The Matter of

The Estate of

James Thomas Jones,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Testamentary on the estate of James Thomas Jones, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 5 day of April, 2018, by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate of James Thomas Jones are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Glenda Dallyne Jones

Publish: April 12, April 19 and April 26, 2018.