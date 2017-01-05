IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF DEKALB

CASE NO: 2016-304

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Edgar Eugene Rogers,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Edgar Eugene Rogers, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of December, 2016 by Ronnie Osborn, Probate Judge of DeKalb County, Alabama.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the Estate of Edgar Eugene Rogers, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Ricky Rogers

Publish: January 5, 12 and 19, 2017.