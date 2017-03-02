Watch A Cure for Wellness (2017) Movie Online Streaming & Download

Quality : HDTitle : A Cure for WellnessDirector : Gore Verbinski.Writer :Release : 2017-02-15Language : English,Deutsch.Runtime : 146 min.Genre : Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller.

Synopsis :

A Cure for Wellness is a movie genre Drama, was released in February 15, 2017. Gore Verbinski was directed this movie and starring by Dane DeHaan. This movie tell story about An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps but soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem.