Watch Full Movie Streaming And Download It’s Only the End of the World (2016) subtitle english

It’s Only the End of the World (2016) HD
|Director
|:
|Xavier Dolan.
|Producer
|:
|Sylvain Corbeil, Xavier Dolan, Nancy Grant, Nathanaël Karmitz, Michel Merkt.
|Release
|:
|September 1, 2016
|Country
|:
|Canada, France.
|Production Company
|:
|Téléfilm Canada, MK2 Productions, Sons of Manual.
|Language
|:
|Français.
|Runtime
|:
|96 min.
|Genre
|:
|Drama.
‘It’s Only the End of the World’ is a movie genre Drama, was released in September 1, 2016. Xavier Dolan was directed this movie and starring by Gaspard Ulliel. This movie tell story about Louis, a terminally ill writer, returns home after a long absence to tell his family that he is dying.
