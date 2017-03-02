Watch John Wick Chapter 2 (2017) Full Movie Online Streaming Online and Download

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2017-46

In The Matter of

The Estate of

Willidean Dalton Smothers,

deceased

Administrator’s Notice

To File Claims

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Willidean Dalton Smothers, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 24th day of February 2017, by the Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Charlotte Clark

Publish: March 2, March 9 and March 16, 2017.

Mountain Valley News