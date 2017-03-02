Watch The Lego Batman Movie (2017) Full Movie Online Streaming Online and Download

Quality : HDTitle : The Lego Batman MovieDirector : Chris McKay.Writer : Chris McKenna,Erik Sommers,Seth Grahame-Smith.Release : 2017-02-08Language : English.Runtime : 104 min.Genre : Fantasy, Action, Animation, Comedy, Family.

Synopsis :

Movie The Lego Batman Movie was released in February 8, 2017 in genre Fantasy. Chris McKay was directed this movie and starring by Will Arnett. This movie tell story about In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The Lego Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble—Lego Batman—stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.