Community Calendar

- Fort Payne City Board of Education
The Fort Payne City BOE will hold a regular monthly meeting on Thursday, July 26 at 6:00 pm in the conference room of the central office.
- Stamp Baptist Church Singing
Stamp Baptist Church will host a singing on Sunday, July 29 at 6:00 pm. Special singers will be “Chosen Generation”. Pastor Kenneth Moses invites everyone to attend.
- Special Service at New Sardis Baptist Church
New Sardis Baptist Church on Jackson County Road 100 near Northeast Alabama Community College will host a special service with music by the Roberts Family on Sunday, July 29 at 10:00am. You are cordially invited to attend.
- The DeKalb Education Retirees Association
(DERA) will meet Friday morning, August 3 at Kelly’s Kitchen in Rainsville at 10:00. The program, “Imagination Library” will be presented by the Ft. Payne Main Coordinator, Mrs. Jana Cagle Groghan. All DeKalb County and Ft. Payne City School retired education employees, active and support, are invited and encouraged to attend.
- Sylvania High School 1958 Class Reunion
The 1958 graduating class of Sylvania High School with hold its 60th yr. reunion on Saturday, August 4 at TOPHERS in Rainsville, beginning at 10:30 am. Class photo will be at 12:00 pm. Photo will be $12.00. All friends who would have graduated with the class are welcome.
- Plainview High School Class of 1967
The Plainview High School Class of 1967 will meet at Limon’s in Henagar on Saturday, August 4 at 6:00 pm.
- DeKalb Genealogical Society
DeKalb Genealogical Society will meet Saturday, August 11 at 10:00 am in the DeKalb County Public Library. Stanley Byrd will be speaking on Woodland Cemetery, about his knowledge of the people buried there, and the future plans for this cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend this free meeting. Helpful hint: Legal documents to use when doing a family tree are: census, marriage and death certificates.
- Fyffe High School 50 Club Reunion The Fyffe High School 50 Club Reunion will be held on July 28 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Fyffe Senior Center. This reunion is for those who graduated from Fyffe High School 50 years or more ago. The menu is potluck, so bring a covered dish.
